Man who lifted $1.6-million pot of gold flakes in N.Y. could be in Los Angeles, police say

Police say a man who managed to snatch a pot of gold off an armored truck on a busy New York City street has made his way to Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, the New York City Police Department identified its suspect as 53-year-old Julio Nivelo, who also goes by David Vargas. Police said they think Nivelo is hiding out in the Los Angeles area, although it is unclear if he is carrying the 86-pound load of gold. The pot contained $1.6 million in gold flakes, police said.

The theft drew global attention after police released surveillance video last month showing a man reaching into an armored truck, then tottering away while bear-hugging the pot.

Julio Nivelo New York City Police Department Julio Nivelo Julio Nivelo (New York City Police Department)

In the short video from the Sept. 29 theft, the man is seen walking in front of the unattended armored truck at about 4:30 p.m. The truck was parked outside a 15-story high-rise building at 48 West 48th Street, where the driver had slipped inside to make a pickup, according to the NYPD.

The truck’s cargo doors were open and the items inside were visible to passersby.

The video shows a man looking around and lingering near the truck.

Seconds later, he walks up to the open truck and reaches inside. He grabs both sides of the five-gallon aluminum pot and quickly lifts it out.

Police said the thief was last seen walking east on 48th Street.

Nivelo was described as 155 pounds, 5 foot 5 with dark hair.

Anyone with details about Nivelo is urged to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 577-TIPS, or (888) 577-4782 for Spanish speakers. Tips can also be made at the Crime Stoppers’ website, or via text at 274637 (CRIMES), then enter TIP577.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow @VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.