Collision with tanker trunk sparks 'fireball' and full 105 Freeway shut down in Hawthorne

A burning tanker truck on the 105 Freeway has shut down traffic in both directions and the Metro Green Line in Hawthorne, authorities said.
A Range Rover and tanker truck collided on the westbound lanes near Prairie Avenue in Hawthorne about 5:15 a.m., triggering a massive “fireball,” according to the California Highway Patrol logs.
The tanker burst into flames and sent flames shooting out across the highway lanes.
Traffic stopped on both sides and some motorcyclists and drivers turned around and drove in the wrong direction, witnesses said.
The Metro Green line shut down service between Hawthorne, Lennon-Vermont and Athens due to the fire, which was burning along the center divider and near the train tracks.
The freeway was shut down on both sides for an unknown duration at Prairie Avenue. The CHP also closed the 110 carpool lane transition to the westbound 105 Freeway, logs show.
There were no immediate details of injuries or the cause of the crash.
This story will be updated.