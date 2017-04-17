Teenage boy shot and wounded outside south LAPD station in suspected gang-related attack

A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday evening following a shooting near the Los Angeles Police Department's 77th Street Station.

Two males are being sought in connection with the attack, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Broadway. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, said LAPD spokeswoman Liliana Preciado.

Two males approached the victim and shot him in what is believed to be a gang-related attack, Preciado said. A detailed description of the assailants was not available.

Officers cordoned off the area to search for the shooters. No other injuries were reported.

