Gunman fired from sunroof of car in downtown L.A., police say, killing 1 and injuring 2

One person died and two others were injured in a car-to-car shooting in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday, with the gunman apparently popping up through the sunroof of one vehicle and firing at people seated in another car, police said.

The shooting occurred a few minutes after midnight near the intersection of Maple Avenue and 12th Street in Santee Alley, the heart of L.A.’s fashion district, said Officer Norma Eisenman, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The gunman’s vehicle pulled up next to the other car, which was stopped, Eisenman said, and he fired multiple shots from the sunroof, hitting three people in the other car, before fleeing.

A male victim believed to be between 17 and 20 died at a hospital, Eisenman said. The other two victims — a 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman — were taken to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition and she in stable condition.

Eisenman said officers believe the shooting was “gang-related,” but she didn’t have more details on how they’d arrived at that conclusion.

The investigation is ongoing, she said, and police haven’t made any arrests.