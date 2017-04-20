Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping student is arrested in Northern California; girl found safe

A former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student has been arrested in Northern California, and the girl was found safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.

Authorities have been searching for weeks for Tad Cummins, 50, who was wanted on allegations of sexual conduct with a minor. He has been accused of kidnapping 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, and a statewide Amber alert was issued on behalf of the Maury, Tenn., County Sheriff’s Department.

Thomas went missing on March 13, authorities said.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department told ABC News that it had found Cummins’ vehicle. Siskiyou County borders Oregon at the northern end of California.

Few details were immediately available about the arrest, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the case.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson