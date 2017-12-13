As the Thomas fire burned closer, he worked to save a cherished Carpinteria ranch

For Arnulfo Basave, life on a Carpinteria ranch filled with avocado and fruit trees has been sweet.

The former avocado picker was hired years ago at the ranch off Stanley Park Road, where he manages the property, prunes the trees and hires laborers to pick the fruit.

For more than 20 years, he and his family have lived on their boss’s property. Basave and his wife took photos there on their wedding day. They raised children there. They hosted Basave’s parents from Mexico.

But this week, Basave feared the Thomas fire would claim the place that has meant so much to him. He did everything he could to save it.

“I asked God, ‘Please, save as much of the ranch as you can,’” Basave said. “I know every tree on that ranch. I know which ones give the most fruit and which ones struggle. I know every single one.”

I took care of that ranch as if it was my own. — Arnulfo Basave

The Thomas fire, which has burned through Ventura County for more than a week and entered Santa Barbara County over the weekend, had scorched 237,000 acres and was 25% contained on Wednesday.

The mammoth blaze continued to threaten Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito and surrounding areas.

On Monday afternoon, Basave, 54, was anxious as he made his way along Highway 150 toward the ranch, with its 14 acres of avocado trees, 12 acres of cherimoya trees and other fruit trees.

Basave evacuated the ranch on Dec. 6 but kept returning to take care of the property. He spent most of the last week watering trees, and spraying his trailer home and the home of the ranch owners, who were vacationing in Hawaii.

He spoke with the owners by phone. They stressed one thing: Save the ranch.

“I took care of the ranch as if it was my own,” Basave said.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Arnulfo Basave wept after discovering that his trailer home on a Carpinteria ranch was still standing. Arnulfo Basave wept after discovering that his trailer home on a Carpinteria ranch was still standing. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

“I have lived such a wonderful life at that ranch. All the memories have been happy,” he added, nearly crying.

As he got closer to the ranch Monday afternoon, he was overwhelmed by the unknown. Was his trailer still standing? The trees? How bad was the devastation?

As he pulled onto the ranch, Basave saw his trailer home still standing. His boss’s house was safe too.

Basave wept. He sent photos to the relieved property owners.

About 15% of the trees were damaged from the fire’s heat. It will be years before those recover enough to produce fruit again, he said.

Basave was grateful, but saddened by the loss of neighbors’ homes in the neighborhood.

At the ranch, Basave’s gaze lingered over a tire swing that hung from a tree. His children used to play there. He thought of his life on the ranch, of his parents, who died years ago. He broke down and began to pray.

“I was just thanking God,” Basave said. “I was telling him: ‘Thank you for saving our home. Thank you for the firemen who kept the fire away.’

“In that moment, all those memories came flashing back. I was sad and happy.”

CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. CAPTION New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. CAPTION Santa Barbara County is under siege from the Thomas fire. From the GOP's perspective, Alabama's Senate race will yield one of two unhappy results. The Weingart Center wants to reshape skid row's skyline. If lawmakers can agree on a tax bill, will you owe more or less? Santa Barbara County is under siege from the Thomas fire. From the GOP's perspective, Alabama's Senate race will yield one of two unhappy results. The Weingart Center wants to reshape skid row's skyline. If lawmakers can agree on a tax bill, will you owe more or less? CAPTION An explosive device exploded near Times Square during the morning rush hour Monday, injuring four people and snarling Manhattan transit, authorities said. Mayor Bill de Blasio described it as a terrorist act. An explosive device exploded near Times Square during the morning rush hour Monday, injuring four people and snarling Manhattan transit, authorities said. Mayor Bill de Blasio described it as a terrorist act.

ruben.vives@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATvives

Times staff writer Hailey Branson-Potts contributed to this report.