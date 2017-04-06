Three suspects sought in two similar armed home invasions in L.A. County

An armed home invasion and an assault with a deadly weapon that were reported hours apart Wednesday have police searching for three suspects possibly linked to both incidents.

Shortly after 9 p.m. in the West Whittier area, a married couple in their 60s were robbed by three armed suspects in their home in the 12100 block of Washington Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Pico Rivera station, the female victim was at her parked car in the driveway when a man armed with a rifle approached her and ordered her back into the home at gunpoint.

He told both the woman and her husband to lie on the floor. Two additional men entered the home and began to steal jewelry, police said. They then took cash from the couple and fled the home.

All three suspects are described as black, 25 to 30 years old, about 5-foot-10, with thin builds. Each wore a hoodie-type sweater, according to a crime alert.

About two hours later, deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at a residence in the 4600 block of El Rancho Verde Drive in Cerritos that involved three armed men fitting a similar description.

According to the Sheriff Department’s Cerritos station, the homeowner was working in his garage when he was confronted by an armed man. The homeowner was pistol-whipped on his head and ordered to the ground as two additional men entered the home.

The female homeowner, who was accosted inside the residence, was forced to the ground. The two men had gone farther into the home when they suddenly turned and ran out the front door, authorities said.

The three suspects in the Cerritos assault were described as black men in their 20s, thin, about 5-foot-10 in height and wearing hoodie-type sweatshirts. They were armed with a rifle and two handguns, according to officials.

No property was stolen from the home, and the male victim was treated for head injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pico Rivera Station at (562) 949-2421 or the Cerritos Station at (562) 860-0044.

Caption Trump makes statement on airstrikes in Syria The Pentagon launched dozens of cruise missiles against an airfield in central Syria early Friday in retaliation for a gruesome poison gas attack this week that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces. The Pentagon launched dozens of cruise missiles against an airfield in central Syria early Friday in retaliation for a gruesome poison gas attack this week that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces. Caption Trump makes statement on airstrikes in Syria The Pentagon launched dozens of cruise missiles against an airfield in central Syria early Friday in retaliation for a gruesome poison gas attack this week that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces. The Pentagon launched dozens of cruise missiles against an airfield in central Syria early Friday in retaliation for a gruesome poison gas attack this week that U.S. officials said was carried out by President Bashar Assad’s forces. Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Chinese President Xi Jinping comes to Mar-A-Lago today to talk with Trump. Nearly 300 died in an airstrike in Mosul. California Gov. Jerry Brown's pitch to lawmakers to pass a $52-billion transportation tax plan. The business of stress relief is booming these days. Credits: Getty / KTLA / Marcus Yam / Ronald D. White Chinese President Xi Jinping comes to Mar-A-Lago today to talk with Trump. Nearly 300 died in an airstrike in Mosul. California Gov. Jerry Brown's pitch to lawmakers to pass a $52-billion transportation tax plan. The business of stress relief is booming these days. Credits: Getty / KTLA / Marcus Yam / Ronald D. White Caption Devin Nunes says he's temporarily stepping aside from Russia probe House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes today said he's temporarily stepping aside from the Russia probe amid accusations he may have improperly disclosed classified information. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes today said he's temporarily stepping aside from the Russia probe amid accusations he may have improperly disclosed classified information. Caption Xavier Becerra on pension reform at his confirmation hearing Then-Rep. Xavier Becerra at a hearing on his nomination as attorney general. Gov. Jerry Brown appointed him to serve the remainder of Kamala Harris’ term after she was elected to the U.S. Senate. Then-Rep. Xavier Becerra at a hearing on his nomination as attorney general. Gov. Jerry Brown appointed him to serve the remainder of Kamala Harris’ term after she was elected to the U.S. Senate. Caption Gov. Brown discusses infrastructure spending Gov. Jerry Brown seeks to build support for a gas take increase to pay for infrastructure items like road repair. Gov. Jerry Brown seeks to build support for a gas take increase to pay for infrastructure items like road repair.

jeff.landa@latimes.com

Twitter: @JeffLanda