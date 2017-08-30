Thunderstorms bring brief rainfall to L.A. County, but that heat isn't going away soon

A cluster of thunderstorms moved through Los Angeles County on Wednesday night, bringing scattered rainfall throughout the region during a blistering heat wave.

A handful of storm cells moved toward the Antelope Valley, and brief, isolated storms were reported in Beverly Hills, Whittier and Studio City.

Does this mean a relief from the triple-digit heat? Not really.

“It helps,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “But probably not much because we’re still building to a really hot Friday.”

Because this kind of storm doesn’t produce much rain, there’s concern that lightning could cause wildfires, Hoxsie said.

Utility crews, meanwhile, worked to restore power to 8,270 customers in Boyle Heights who lost power because of an electrical grid strained most likely by so many people running their air conditioners, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Another 3,000 customers — including some in the Hollywood Hills, Reseda, Lake Balboa, Sun Valley, Pacoima, Van Nuys and Arleta — were hit by smaller outages.

