Heat advisory warning prompts L.A. to open cooling centers

The city of Los Angeles will open cooling centers in South L.A., the San Fernando Valley and the Eastside so residents and their pets can get a break from the broiling heat expected across Southern California’s inland and valley areas over the next few days.

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a heat advisory or excessive heat warning across L.A. County, except for the Santa Monica Mountains, coastal area and downtown L.A., for a three-day period starting Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to range from 95 to 105 degrees across L.A. County, according to Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard. In the Antelope Valley, temperatures are expected to hit 100 to 110 degrees.

Munroe said cooler temperatures will move in by Wednesday.

The five cooling centers in Los Angeles will operate Sunday to Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 9 pm. Pets are allowed.

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, 4000 S. La Brea Ave.

Lincoln Heights Senior Center, 2323 Workman St.

Lake View Terrace Recreational Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd.

Mid-Valley Senior Citizen Center, 8801 Kester Ave.

Fred Roberts Recreational Center, 4700 S. Honduras St.

The city’s libraries, which operate from Monday to Saturday, are also open to the public.

Libraries with Sunday afternoon hours include Central (Downtown), Arroyo Seco, Expo Park, Hollywood, Mid-Valley, North Hollywood, Robertson, San Pedro, West L.A. and West Valley.

Los Angeles County’s website also offers a list of cooling centers.

