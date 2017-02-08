Man arrested on suspicion of slashing tires in Valley Glen

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism after slashing the tires of more than 20 cars in Valley Glen, police say.

Shai Igvi of Van Nuys, who was arrested Tuesday, is being held in lieu of $240,000 bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators had released security video, time-stamped about 2:20 a.m. Monday, that showed a man in a short-sleeved shirt going from vehicle to vehicle, methodically cutting tires. The man targeted cars in the 5700 blocks of Woodman and Mammoth avenues, authorities said.

Igvi is expected to appear in court in Van Nuys on Thursday.

