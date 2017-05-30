Colorado teen with murder warrant one of 2 arrested in Torrance home invasion

Two teenagers with warrants for murder and burglary in Colorado were arrested Monday night after a home invasion in Torrance, authorities said.

Officers were called at about 10:35 p.m. Monday to a house in the 3600 block of Sara Court by an “alert neighbor” reporting suspicious activity, said Torrance Police Sgt. Ronald Harris.

When officers arrived, they heard a woman screaming and saw two males fleeing the home, Harris said.

The officers immediately detained one of the suspects. He was an 18-year-old Colorado resident wanted on a warrant for robbery there, Harris said.

The second suspect fled, and police searched for him for more than an hour, using a scent dog, Harris said. He was found hiding in the garage of the home that was invaded, authorities said.

The second suspect was a 17-year-old Colorado resident wanted on a murder warrant there, Harris said.

The teenagers were driving a stolen vehicle, Harris said.

Authorities have not yet released the suspects’ names. It was not immediately clear, Harris said, if they would be extradited to Colorado.

An elderly woman who was in the home suffered minor injuries during the break-in and was taken to a hospital, Harris said.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson