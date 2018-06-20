Man killed in Home Depot parking lot

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed in a Home Depot parking lot in Torrance late Tuesday night, police said.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 11:38 p.m. in the parking lot on Crenshaw Boulevard, and found a man with gunshot wounds, said Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris. They administered CPR and tried to use a defibrillator before transporting the victim to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Harris said.
Harris said the motive was still under investigation, and anyone with information can call Torrance police at (310) 328-3456.