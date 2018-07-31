Woman dead, two people injured in shooting in Gardena

A woman was shot and killed and two other people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Gardena, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident occurred on the 1200 block of West 135th Street near Budlong Avenue. Officers were called to the area around 4 a.m. where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other victims were reportedly a male who was shot in the head and a pregnant female who was shot in the back. Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to KTLA-TV.
A second fatal shooting occurred in Lynwood. Investigators are trying to determine if the shootings were connected, KTLA reported.
No other details were immediately available.