Driver for Uber and Lyft faces sex assault charges involving multiple female customers, police say

A ride-share driver arrested by Escondido, Calif., police last week faces charges of sexually assaulting more than one female customer, authorities said Wednesday.

Jeremy Vague, 37, of San Marcos, is to be arraigned in San Diego County Superior Court in Vista on Wednesday afternoon.

He has been held without bail on charges of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, having sex with a foreign object by force, and assault with intent to commit a felony, according to jail records.

Escondido police arrested Vague on Friday. They said Vague is suspected of sexually assaulting multiple victims while driving for Uber or Lyft ride-sharing organizations.

