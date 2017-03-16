Anti-Semitic vandalism found at law student's dorm at UC Hastings

Police are investigating anti-Semitic vandalism discovered this week in a residence hall at UC Hastings College of the Law.

The vandalism was reported Monday when a student found his mezuzah, which was mounted on the door frame outside his dorm, partially burned. A mezuzah contains a scroll with chapters of the Torah and is placed on a doorpost to signify a Jewish home.

The third-year law student spoke to KTVU-TV on the condition he not be named. He told the station that he noticed melting on the mezuzah and that it had been scorched.

UC San Francisco’s Office of Public Safety is investigating the vandalism and will determine whether it is a possible hate crime, said Alex Shapiro, a spokesman for the law school.

In a letter to students, faculty and staff, UC Hastings Chancellor David L. Faigman said the vandalism was “profoundly disturbing” and appeared to be “a cowardly act of anti-Semitism.”

“I am deeply troubled by the possible implications of such an act on our campus,” he wrote. “We will not tolerate hateful actions of any sort against members of our community. UC Hastings is dedicated to the principals of diversity and inclusion. Members of our community have a right to a safe educational environment and we will do everything we can to ensure the safety and security of all.”

Sam Gutin, president of the Hastings Jewish Law Students Assn., said students and school officials provided “overwhelming support” after the vandalism was discovered.

“Acts of ignorance or hate have no place in our society, and that sentiment has been reinforced and reaffirmed by members of the Hastings community at all levels,” he said.

