Three UCLA staffers hit by vehicle during service workers’ strike

Police took a man into custody Monday after he drove his vehicle into a crowd, hitting three UCLA staff members who were taking part in a state-wide strike by University of California service workers, university police said.
The three victims of the traffic collision were treated for minor injuries at the scene and released, said Lt. Kevin Kilgore from the UCLA police department.
The driver was taken into custody and transported to UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center for evaluation before being taken to the UCLA Police Department, Kilgore said.
"Initially folks were upset and were trying to get the driver to stop," Kilgore said. "There was a quick resolution after first responders came to the scene."
The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. Monday near UCLA, at the intersection of Westwood Plaza and Le Conte Avenue.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, Kilgore said.
Police have not released a possible motive and specific charges have not been determined.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the UCLA Police Department at (310) 825-1491.
The demonstration at UCLA is one of many taking place this week at campuses across the University of California.
It is spearheaded by the UC's largest employee union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
The strike is the result of failed mediation efforts after the union and university were unable to agree over wage increases, healthcare premiums and retirement terms last year.
The union includes workers such as custodians, gardeners, cooks, truck drivers, lab technicians and nurse aides.
UCLA released a statement this week that said the campus plans to remain open and will continue to provide regular service to students, faculty and staff.
The strike is expected to last until early Thursday, UCLA officials said.
Los Angeles Times staff writer Teresa Watanabe contributed to this report
