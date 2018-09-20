2 wounded in shooting near Van Nuys charter school

Two females were wounded after a shooting near a Van Nuys charter school, officials said Thursday.
Los Angeles police responded to a call of a shooting in the 6800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard near CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts about 12:10 p.m. They have identified two suspects, who remain at large.
Officials said the shooting occurred on the property of a Jack in the Box restaurant across the street from the school.
It’s unclear whether the victims are students and officials did not give their ages. The severity of the victims’ wounds was not immediately clear.
