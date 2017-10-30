About 50 Venice homes evacuated due to gas leak

About 50 homes in a Venice neighborhood were evacuated Monday afternoon as utility crews worked to shut off an active gas leak, officials said.

The leak was reported in the 2000 block of South Walgrove Avenue, triggering what officials called “precautionary” evacuations, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No one was injured.

Authorities said they are also investigating “suspicious” cylinders that were spotted at the back of a home on the block.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek