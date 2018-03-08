Police looking for Venice shooting suspect

Police are looking for a suspect who they say shot and wounded a man in Venice, blocks from the boardwalk, on Wednesday night.
Officers responded at 10:24 p.m. to the report of a shooting near the intersection of Main Street and Windward Avenue, where they found a man who had been struck by gunfire, authorities said.
The victim was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition, said Officer Rosario Herrera, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman. The suspect is a man, but she did not provide any further details about him.
Anyone with information about the incident can call LAPD Pacific station detectives at 310-482-6313.
