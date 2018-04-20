LAPD officer arrested on 3 counts of murder in suspected DUI crash in Whittier

A Los Angeles police officer was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of murder in connection with a suspected DUI crash on the 605 Freeway in Whittier last fall, authorities said.
Edgar Verduzco, 26, was taken into custody at a friend's home about 7:30 a.m. Friday and will be booked on suspicion of three counts of murder, three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and drunk driving causing injury, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The L.A. County district attorney's office is requesting his bail be set at $6.1 million, according to the criminal complaint. He's due in court Friday morning.
On Sept. 26, authorities said Verduzco was driving drunk south on the 605 in Whittier when he sped his Chevy Camaro into the rear of a Nissan.
The Nissan burst into flames and Verduzco's vehicle continued on and hit a second car, injuring the driver.
The three occupants of the Nissan — Mario Davila, 60, his wife Maribel Davila, 52, and their son Oscar Davila, 19 — died in their vehicle.
"They were members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine Church, volunteers of the Riverside community, supporters of the arts, and all three of them had positive influences on those around them," a friend wrote on a GoFundMe page set up for the family.
Verduzco was speeding in the southbound carpool lane of the freeway when he rear-ended the Davilas' Nissan in the next lane over and then struck the second vehicle, according to the CHP.
Just hours before the crash, Verduzco had posted a video on social media from a bar and included the hashtag #Dontdrinkanddrive, KTLA-TV reported.
The Instagram post show a man in a police uniform with a badge reading "Verduzco." A beer is in the background of the video and an animated angry man in a vehicle is shown honking and yelling.
The LAPD could not verify the authenticity of the account when it was first discovered.
Other videos from the account show a Chevy Camaro and a police officer appearing to be Verduzco in his patrol car on the job, KTLA reported.
After the crash, CHP officers did not give Verduzco a breathalyzer that would have determined his blood alcohol content but said he did show signs of intoxication and arrested him on suspicion of felony DUI. He posted bail the following morning and was free pending charges until his arrest Friday.
Verduzco is an Army veteran who did a tour of duty in Afghanistan and jointed the LAPD in 2015. Verduzco was stationed at the front desk of the Central Division and has had an "unremarkable" career thus far, Chief Charlie Beck said after the officer's initial arrest.
