A small Jewish congregation in Central Valley comes to grips with mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

But it’s been more difficult for his two daughters. There was the time someone wrote on one’s textbook cover: “This book belongs to Shonna Sommer the [expletive] jew.” And the time when the mother of a boy wouldn’t let her son go on a date with one of Sommer’s daughters because she wasn’t Christian. Or when one of his daughters was running for student body president and the elections were held on Yom Kippur — the holiest holiday on the Jewish calendar.