4 women shot in South L.A.; three suspects at large

Police investigate at the scene of a shooting Wednesday at 74th and Figueroa streets that left one woman critically hurt.

Four women were shot in South Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, with one critically wounded, authorities said. Police were searching for three suspects who fled the scene following the gunfire.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. at 74th and Figueroa streets, authorities said.

Three of the women are between the ages of 50 and 55 and were shot in the lower extremities, according to an LAPD spokesperson. The age of the fourth victim is not currently known and neither is the cause of the shooting, said LAPD Public Information Officer Tony Im.

All four victims were transported to a local hospital, with one in critical condition and the other three in moderate condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Advertisement

The suspects’ vehicle is a four-door Chevy with black rims that was last seen heading south on Flower Street at 74th St, Im said.

Officers on the scene reported they were searching for three suspects — one female and two males.

One suspect was wearing a black hoodie, the second was wearing a blue hoodie, and the third was wearing a gray hoodie, Im said.

Advertisement

City News Service contributed to this article.