Fugitive arrested in South L.A. after backing car into officers

A wanted fugitive from out of state was arrested in South L.A. after reversing into officers in a stolen vehicle early Wednesday.

Officers were in the area of Florence and Vermont around 1:25 a.m. when they approached a vehicle parked in a lot. As they approached, the driver backed the vehicle toward the officers, forcing one of them to jump out of the way, said Los Angeles Police Officer Liliana Preciado.

The driver hit the patrol vehicle on the driver’s side and continued trying to hit other cars, striking at least one other, Preciado said.

“The officers have to jump out of the way to avoid being hit this whole time,” Preciado said.

The driver fled and the car was later found involved in a traffic collision at 59th and Figueroa. The man fled on foot through the neighborhood.

K-9 officers eventually took the suspect into custody, Preciado said. He was bitten by a police dog and was in stable condition in a hospital.

The man was accused of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer. He is a wanted fugitive from out of state, Preciado said, with a felony warrant for his arrest.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen out of Newport Beach. There were no other details on the man’s name or what he was wanted for.

No officers were injured, Preciado said.

