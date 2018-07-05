3 dead and 3 injured in shooting at Westlake house party

Three people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July house party in Westlake, police said.
The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of West 2nd Street, said Meghan Aguilar, an LAPD spokeswoman. Several people were standing in front of the home when gunfire rang out, she said.
A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, and four others were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. One of the male victims later died, Aguilar said. All of the victims were in their late teens or early 20s, she said.
Investigators think there were at least two shooters, Aguilar added. Police could not confirm whether the shooting was gang-related, but said they are “looking at that as a possibility.”
“They don’t have any other motive established, so it may be that,” she said.