Are you one of the thousands affected by the Northern California fires? Share your story

At least 21 people have died in the Northern California wildfires that have scorched more than 160,000 acres. Upward of 50,000 people left their homes and an estimated 3,500 structures have been destroyed, including houses of longtime residents.
Many awoke in the middle of the night and hurriedly fled from the looming smoke and flames. They had only minutes to decide what to save. Now they’re starting to learn the fate of the homes they left behind.
