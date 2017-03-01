18-year-old woman fatally struck by car while trying to rescue injured cat

An 18-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car over the weekend as she attempted to rescue a cat that was hit by the car she was riding in, according to police.

Emily Sanchez had been riding as a passenger in a car going southbound on Kiowa Road in Apple Valley on Sunday shortly before 11 p.m. when the car struck a cat in the roadway, the police department said in a statement.

Concerned about the cat, Sanchez had the driver turn around so she could check on it, police said. The young woman stepped out into the southbound lane to tend to the cat. She was picking up a small kitten that was in the roadway when she was hit by another car.

The driver immediately called 911 and rendered aid until deputies and fire personnel arrived, police said. Sanchez later died from her injuries at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The collision is under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Region II, Major Accident Investigation Team.

