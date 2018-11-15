Lull in winds could give firefighters the upper hand in Woolsey blaze

As the battle against the Woolsey fire enters its seventh day, fire officials are optimistic that improved weather Thursday might help them get the upper hand in the devastating blaze.
The Woolsey fire has charred 98,362 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties since last week. The remains of three bodies considered fire-related deaths have been discovered, and more than 500 structures have been destroyed.
Firefighters stopped the fire’s expansion and increased containment to 57% overnight. The boost in containment comes as strong winds that had battered the region for three consecutive days finally diminished. It has been a welcome scenario for those on the front lines, said California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Chris Anthony.
“I think we’re all hoping today will be a turning point for us in this fight,” Anthony said. “But we’re not ramping down. This is a huge fire, and there’s still a lot of containment that needs to be done.”
Northeast winds will drop to around 15 to 25 mph early Thursday but will shift around noon. A sea breeze will blow off the ocean and up the coastal canyons through the evening until a light round of northeast winds returns overnight, meteorologist Rich Thompson said.
Officials say the winds won’t be nearly as severe as the 50 mph gusts that previously fanned flames toward homes.
The fire is expected to transition from wind-driven to terrain- and fuel-driven. Humidity hovering in the single digits means that shrubs, trees and other potential fuels are as dry as pieces of wood sold at hardware stores.
“Definitely a lot less wind out there today than we have seen the last several days, but it’s still very dry out there,” Thompson said.
Anthony said firefighters will continue to build containment lines around the fire and extinguish hot spots in an effort to prevent spot fires like the one that broke out in the Santa Monica Mountains on Tuesday.
“We have to be aware,” Anthony said. “As we saw, it didn’t take much for the fire to get going again.”
While crews continue to grapple with the fire, some residents who were evacuated from their homes last week are beginning to return.
On Wednesday, about 50 people gathered at a town hall meeting in Thousand Oaks. Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen asked the crowd how many had lost homes. A third of the hands went up. About half of the room knew someone whose home had been destroyed.
In Ventura County, 95 structures were lost to fire. Lorenzen emphasized that despite the damage, many homes had been saved.
“We legitimately had everybody that was available out there protecting your families and your homes,” he said. “I’m deeply sorry for your loss. I am so thankful that you’re all here to join us and that we can share in this process and help you on the road to recovery.”
Times staff writer Soumya Karlamangla contributed to this report