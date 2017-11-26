Authorities seek help finding teen missing in Yosemite National Park

Authorities are searching for a teenager who went missing last week in Yosemite National Park, officials said.
Gerardo Cruz Hernandez, 18, was last seen Wednesday morning in Santa Barbara wearing white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, park officials said. His vehicle was found that evening in Glacier Point.
Hernandez is 5 feet 7, weighs 120 pounds and has a tattoo on his right wrist.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call park officials at (209) 379-1992.
alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com
Twitter: @AleneTchek