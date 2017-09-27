One arrested in connection with shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Hollywood tourist district

One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the shooting of rapper Young Dolph in the heart of Hollywood’s tourist district, police said.

Corey McClendon was arrested near Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard shortly after the Tuesday afternoon attack and has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder, according to Det. Megan Aguilar, an LAPD spokeswoman.

It was not clear whether McClendon fired the gun or was simply involved in the brawl that preceded the shooting near one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations, Aguilar said.

Young Dolph, a 32-year-old Memphis-area rapper whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot multiple times after he got into an argument with three men outside the Loews Hollywood Hotel, police said Tuesday.

The rapper fell to the ground during the fight, and one of the men shot him several times, police said. Young Dolph managed to stand up and run into Shoe Palace, near the famous TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Two of the men ran off, while the third jumped into a gold Cadillac Escalade and drove to a gas station next door. He then hopped out and ran, leaving the SUV behind.

The rapper remained in critical, but stable, condition on Wednesday morning, Aguilar said. McClendon was arrested early Wednesday morning and is being held in lieu of $1-million bail, according to jail records.

It was not clear what led to the dispute, but several media reports have suggested the shooting was connected to Dolph’s ongoing feud with fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti. TMZ reported Tuesday that Yo Gotti had been named as a “person of interest” in the shooting, but Aguilar said Wednesday morning that was inaccurate.

Yo Gotti’s entourage was staying at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, according to Aguilar, but it was unclear whether any of the men involved in the fight and shooting had any connection to the rapper.

Young Dolph was scheduled to perform at the Marke in South Los Angeles on Thursday before traveling to Georgia to open for hip-hop star 2 Chainz next week. Calls to the group responsible for Young Dolph’s bookings seeking comment were not returned Wednesday morning.

Tuesday was not the first time the rapper has been linked to violence. Earlier this year, Young Dolph told TMZ his SUV was shot at nearly 100 times in Charlotte, N.C., though Charlotte police officials have not confirmed the details of the incident, according to local media reports.

Calls to the Charlotte Police Department on Wednesday seeking comment were not immediately returned. Aguilar did not say whether there was any link between the two incidents.

Young Dolph went on to reference the Charlotte incident in his most recent album, “Bulletproof.” The lead track on the disc is titled “100 Shots.”

CAPTION The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Hurricane Maria left San Juan residents without power, water or working telephones. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is the degenerative brain disease that afflicts many football players. A USC basketball coach is among 10 people charged in a corruption investigation. Credits: KTLA / Rong-Gong Lin II The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Hurricane Maria left San Juan residents without power, water or working telephones. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is the degenerative brain disease that afflicts many football players. A USC basketball coach is among 10 people charged in a corruption investigation. Credits: KTLA / Rong-Gong Lin II CAPTION The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Hurricane Maria left San Juan residents without power, water or working telephones. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is the degenerative brain disease that afflicts many football players. A USC basketball coach is among 10 people charged in a corruption investigation. Credits: KTLA / Rong-Gong Lin II The LA Times is in Mexico to assess the earthquake’s damage and look for lessons for California. Hurricane Maria left San Juan residents without power, water or working telephones. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is the degenerative brain disease that afflicts many football players. A USC basketball coach is among 10 people charged in a corruption investigation. Credits: KTLA / Rong-Gong Lin II CAPTION The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA CAPTION Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance.

Times staff writer Alene Tchekmedyian contributed to this report.

james.queally@latimes.com

Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.