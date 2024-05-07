Shooting near Drake’s mansion wounds security guard, sparks police investigation

A security guard landed in the hospital after a shooting near rapper Drake’s mansion in Toronto early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in Toronto’s affluent Bridle Path neighborhood, Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk confirmed in a press conference (via CBC). He said officers found a man “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound” when they arrived to the scene on Tuesday, and he was hospitalized in “serious condition.”

Krawczyk said the suspects involved in the shooting allegedly appeared in a vehicle, but he did not share further details, including a motive. He noted that police are still early in their investigation. He also did not confirm whether Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was home at the time of the shooting, but said his team is cooperating with the police investigation.

A representative for Drake did not comment to The Times on Tuesday.

Polices sources told CBC that initial reports suggest that it was a drive-by shooting. Sources also said the security guard suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest and underwent surgery.

Krawczyk did not confirm whether the incident was a drive-by shooting, but said during the press conference that authorities collected “some video evidence which captures the incident.” He encouraged people with more information to contact authorities.

The shooting at Drake’s mansion comes amid his heated public feud with rapper Kendrick Lamar. For weeks, the Grammy-winning artists have traded scathing allegations of domestic violence and child sex abuse in the form of diss tracks.

Though it’s unclear what exactly is at the core of the Drake-Lamar beef, multiple rappers have entered the fray. Last month, ASAP Rocky and Rick Ross released musical digs at Drake. Over the weekend, producer Metro Boomin took a different approach: He promised a “free beat” to the person who could produce the “best” Drake diss over his “BBL Drizzy” instrumentals.

Since launching on Sunday, Metro Boomin’s contest has garnered entries from internet rappers and singers in various languages including Japanese and French.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.