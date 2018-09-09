Driver arrested in fatal hit-run of man he had argued with in Long Beach, police say

A motorist has been arrested in a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian he had argued with moments before, Long Beach police said Sunday.
Sokhorn Hor, 29, of Long Beach was held in the crash that occurred near Market Street and Orange Avenue about 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Long Beach resident Victor Salvador Herrera, 40, was walking in the neighborhood when he got into an argument with Hor, who was driving a red sedan, police said.
The argument escalated and, while Herrera was standing in the roadway, the driver ran him over and raced down Market Street, authorities said.
Herrera was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A short time later, police tried to pull over what appeared to be an intoxicated driver near Temple Avenue and Willow Street. The driver hit a parked car at 10th Street and Obispo Avenue, police said.
“Upon further investigation, it was determined to be the same vehicle involved in the earlier hit and run,” police said in a statement.
Hor was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2-million bail.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Long Beach homicide Dets. Malcolm Evans and Robert Gonzales at (562) 570-7244. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.