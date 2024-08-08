Advertisement
California

West Hollywood road rage altercation leaves 68-year-old dead, suspect arrested

Los Angeles County sheriff's personnel at a crime scene.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel on the scene of a deadly altercation in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
(KTLA)
By Karen Garcia
 and Joseph Serna
A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly fatally punching another driver in a road rage altercation this week in West Hollywood, authorities said.

At 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a convenience store in the 7900 block of West Santa Monica Boulevard after receiving a call for assistance.

When they arrived, deputies found 68-year-old Armando Gabriel, of Los Angeles, unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of the store.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department took Gabriel to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Ramon Casas, a 48-year-old resident of Bell Gardens, was detained by deputies at the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Gabriel and Casas were involved in a minor traffic collision in the convenience store parking lot. A confrontation ensued, during which authorities allege Casas assaulted Gabriel, knocking him unconscious.

“Just cold-cocked this guy in the face,” Sean Harrison, who was grabbing food at a nearby restaurant, told KTLA-TV.

Casas was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody on $2-million bail and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tips can also be made anonymously by dialing (800) 222-8477, online at lacrimestoppers.org or by using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

