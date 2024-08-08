West Hollywood road rage altercation leaves 68-year-old dead, suspect arrested

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel on the scene of a deadly altercation in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly fatally punching another driver in a road rage altercation this week in West Hollywood, authorities said.

At 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a convenience store in the 7900 block of West Santa Monica Boulevard after receiving a call for assistance.

When they arrived, deputies found 68-year-old Armando Gabriel, of Los Angeles, unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of the store.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department took Gabriel to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Ramon Casas, a 48-year-old resident of Bell Gardens, was detained by deputies at the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Gabriel and Casas were involved in a minor traffic collision in the convenience store parking lot. A confrontation ensued, during which authorities allege Casas assaulted Gabriel, knocking him unconscious.

“Just cold-cocked this guy in the face,” Sean Harrison, who was grabbing food at a nearby restaurant, told KTLA-TV.

Casas was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody on $2-million bail and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tips can also be made anonymously by dialing (800) 222-8477, online at lacrimestoppers.org or by using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.