West Hollywood road rage altercation leaves 68-year-old dead, suspect arrested
A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly fatally punching another driver in a road rage altercation this week in West Hollywood, authorities said.
At 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a convenience store in the 7900 block of West Santa Monica Boulevard after receiving a call for assistance.
When they arrived, deputies found 68-year-old Armando Gabriel, of Los Angeles, unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of the store.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department took Gabriel to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
A road rage altercation in West Hollywood reportedly turned fatal on Tuesday after one driver punched the other in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.
Ramon Casas, a 48-year-old resident of Bell Gardens, was detained by deputies at the scene.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Gabriel and Casas were involved in a minor traffic collision in the convenience store parking lot. A confrontation ensued, during which authorities allege Casas assaulted Gabriel, knocking him unconscious.
“Just cold-cocked this guy in the face,” Sean Harrison, who was grabbing food at a nearby restaurant, told KTLA-TV.
Casas was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody on $2-million bail and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tips can also be made anonymously by dialing (800) 222-8477, online at lacrimestoppers.org or by using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.