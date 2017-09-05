For one Dreamer, the hardest part was telling his mom about the end of DACA

His schedule was unforgiving. Juan Casas left his Boyle Heights home after midnight, loaded produce onto trucks from 2 a.m. until noon in downtown Los Angeles, then drove to school and caught a nap in the Cal State L.A. parking lot before classes.

Now 28, Casas has an electrical engineering degree and works for an aerospace company.

On Tuesday morning, Casas took a break from his job to call his mother with the news that DACA — the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — was being ended. He and 800,000 others brought to the U.S. when they were too young to understand immigration law or have a say in the matter now could be deported.

“She was full of emotion,” Casas said of his mother, who had just gotten off her graveyard shift at a Los Angeles factory. “I had a feeling this was coming, but it just really broke me down.”

Gabriela, inspired by her mother’s determination to rise above the poverty they were born into, earned a California State University political science degree and then a master’s at a private university, majoring in international studies.

Today at 26, she works for a Silicon Valley social media company and volunteers with a faith-based social justice nonprofit.

When the news came in Tuesday morning, she messaged me from work.

“My heart is heavy for the sacrifice my family made,” she wrote, asking that her full name not be published.

During his campaign for president, Donald Trump promised to end DACA if elected. Then he changed his mind, saying DACA kids could rest easy because “this is a case of heart.”

Then his heart calcified. Trump pivoted again in a murky, cowardly way. He sent Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to the stage to say DACA was an unconstitutional overreach by President Obama.

So is it over?

Yes. And no.

DACA is being phased out, Sessions said. Not immediately, and some of those already in the program may have a chance to get extensions. But unless the Republican-led Congress — which can’t get anything done — comes up with a replacement, DACA will be done.

“What we’re seeing today is not heart,” California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said of Trump in an appearance on CNN. “He’s showing callousness and cowardice.”

I’d like to add foolishness and ignorance, or both, to the mix. While the constitutional implications of DACA may be debatable, you’d think a president who touts his business achievements would speak up about the practicalities involved, rather than exploit the politics.

If you’re a DACA participant, it means you’re a striver. You’ve got to be in school or working, or both.

“It’s one thing to root out criminals,” said USC demographer Dowell Myers. “But DACA kids are not criminals. They’re like mana from heaven. We’ve already invested in them. They’re required to be good kids to be part of the program. And you would chase them away?”

Kids are expensive, Myers said. All kids. Native-born and immigrant. It costs lots of money to get them into adulthood, but then they begin giving back, if you let them.

“At age 25, every kid becomes a net contributor, no matter their education level, but the more educated you are, the bigger contribution you make,” Myers said.

The professor has spent several years studying the implications of an aging population with a shortage of children, caused by factors including a slower birth rate. That could lead to critical labor shortages, he said, at a time when an exploding retiree population relies on employee contributions to Social Security and Medicare.

Will there be enough working people to buy the homes of retirees, to take care of seniors, to support the safety net institutions they rely on?

“Everyone looks at disparities,” Myers said of immigration. “But we’re all connected.”

The DACA participants I’ve spoken to have similar stories about discovering — usually when the college application process began in high school — that they were not citizens. With Trump’s rise, they tended to worry first and foremost about their families rather than themselves because in signing up for DACA and providing family information to the government, they took a risk.

“My biggest fear is to come home and hear that my relatives have been picked up by ICE,” Casas said.

He was 2 when he came north. He has no recollection of that, but said his mother had only one goal: a chance for her son to have more opportunity than she had ever known.

“She’s pretty much my hero,” Casas said.

Gabriela said the same.

“To get to a point in your life where you have to risk everything for your children to survive, I can’t imagine that,” she said of her mother.

Casas told me he would go home after work and talk about options with his family. He said he and his mother hold out hope that Trump, as a father, ultimately will decide not to tear families apart.

Gabriela sounded as if, for her, the fight had just begun.

“There needs to be a fire that awakens people to tell their stories. Enough is enough,” she said. “There’s an evil narrative — that we’re evil, we’re rapists, we’re x, y and z. I’m a daughter. I’m a worker. There are so many things about me as a person, aside from a status I have no control over.”

It’ll be months before we know whether Congress or the president — who just pardoned notorious anti-immigration sheriff Joe Arpaio — will actively round up and deport hardworking young people who came to the U.S. as innocents, rather than keep the focus on those who break the law.

But the uncertainty alone is an act of cruelty. And the threat of deporting some of the nation’s best and brightest — coming from a president too craven to deliver the news himself — is un-American, and cause for shame.

