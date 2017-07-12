Man accused of murder climbs through window and escapes Fresno police headquarters, chief says

Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old man accused of murder who they say climbed through window and escaped Fresno police headquarters five days ago.

Ibn Lugman Haqq was last seen Friday night running from officers as they searched for him in downtown Fresno, authorities said.

“The desire for freedom is a tremendous motivator," Fresno Police Jerry Dyer said.

Before his escape, Haqq was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old Fresno man, police said. In that case, police said, Delon Agee was shot multiple times on July 5, and died at a hospital.

Detectives investing the killing had tracked Haqq to a gas station, where he was arrested Friday.

They hauled him to police headquarters and put him in an interrogation room, authorities said.

After handcuffing one of his hands to a chair, the detectives walked out and left him alone, police said.

In the time Haqq was alone, authorities said, he managed to remove the handcuff from the chair.

Haqq tried to make a clean getaway but the detectives spotted him and tried to restrain him, Dyer said.

Haqq fought back and used the handcuff, which was attached to his wrist, to hit the detectives, the Fresno Bee reported.

He broke free and made a beeline for a window, Dyer said.

After climbing out of the window, Haqq darted away. Officers ran after him and searched the surrounding neighborhood, but did not find him.

The detectives involved in the brawl suffered scrapes and bruises, Dyer said. One of the detectives injured his arm and is wearing a brace.

The escape has triggered a personnel investigation and changes to the Police Department’s interview procedures, Dyer said.

Measures will also be taken to strengthen security within the interview rooms at police headquarters and district stations.

“Had proper security measures been taken at the onset to secure Haqq in the interview room, he would not have been in a position to fight with the detectives and ultimately escape,” Dyer said.

As for Haqq, police said, an arrest warrant has been issued for him.

“Our detectives are doing everything in their power to locate Haqq,” he said.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA