Metrolink train route closed after person fatally hit on tracks

Metrolink canceled one of its main routes from downtown Los Angeles to Lancaster after an older woman was killed Sunday morning when she stepped onto the tracks in Glendale.
Authorities have said it was likely a suicide.
Metrolink canceled its Antelope Valley line to Lancaster at the Burbank downtown stop.
Witnesses called police at 9:02 a.m. to report the incident, which occurred near West Doran Street and San Fernando Road, said Sgt. Dan Suttles, a public information officer with the Glendale Police Department.