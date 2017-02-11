Oroville Dam operators forced to emergency spillway amid rising waters; officials say public safe

Capping days of tense planning at the nation’s tallest dam, officials on Saturday sent water down an emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam for the first time ever after the dam’s main spillway suffered significant damage.

Water started flowing down the emergency spillway into the Feather River on Saturday morning, with officials continuing to emphasize there was no imminent threat to the public or to the integrity of the dam.

In a statement, the Department of Water Resources said Lake Oroville — the lynchpin of the state’s water system that sends water from the Sierra Nevada south to cities and farms — was rising to the point where water would flow down the emergency spillway. At 8 a.m., the agency said the spillway was now in operation.

Dam operators said Friday that they hoped not to have to use the emergency spillway over the weekend, but crews continued preparing the area just in case.

Workers with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection used heavy equipment to clear trees and brush from the hillside route of the 1,700-foot-long emergency spillway.

Utility workers were preparing to move transmission poles out of the way. Booms and boats were brought in to collect debris and keep it from clogging the pool at the base of the dam and downstream diversion gates.

A gaping hole in the main spillway — some 250 feet long and 45 feet deep — appeared Tuesday in the lower part of the concrete spillway, which rests on dirt. The state shut down releases from the spillway for a time but then restarted them to counter inflows from the week’s storms.

Department officials have said that emergency releases would not flood the Feather River.

A team of hydrologists, meteorologists and engineers concluded that the “river channel can accommodate whatever we throw at it today and over the weekend,” Carlson said.

State engineers repeated that Oroville’s earthen dam — a separate structure from the spillway — was not in any danger.

“The emergency spillway has not been used since the dam was finished in 1948, but DWR has anticipated and prepared for its use since Tuesday, when erosion opened a cavity on the concrete, gated spillway typically used in winter operations at Lake Oroville,” water officials said in a statement Saturday. “DWR continues to use that damaged spillway to discharge 55,000 cubic feet per second, but the approximately 95,000 cfs inflow to the lake exceeds that discharge.”

State engineers don’t know what caused the collapse of the spillway section, which has further eroded from the pounding dam releases. The Sierra Nevadas have been hit with record snowfall and rain in recent months, filled Lake Oroville. Just a few years ago, receding water levels made the lake a symbol of the state’s serious drought.

The structure is annually inspected by several agencies and was last repaired in 2013.

“We made repairs and everything checked out,” said water resources engineer Kevin Dossey. “Obviously, something has happened that we didn’t expect.”

He added that it was common for spillways to require repairs after drainage creates voids in the underlying soil.

In an interview, Dusty Myers, president of the Assn. of State Dam Safety Officials, agreed.

“It’s not uncommon to have an issue like this,” he said of the spillway hole — though he added he was not aware of any as large as the one that developed at Oroville.

At 770 feet high, Oroville is the tallest dam in the U.S. It was completed during the administration of Gov. Ronald Reagan and serves as the keystone for the State Water Project, which sends Northern California supplies south to the southern San Joaquin Valley and the urban Southland.

In January 1997, downstream towns were evacuated when the reservoir came within a foot of pouring down the emergency spillway into the swollen Feather River.

UPDATES:

9 a.m.: Updated with statement from water officials and background.

Originally posted at 8:30 a.m.