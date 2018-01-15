Passengers on party bus beat up and robbed store clerk in Seal Beach, police say

About 50 people inside a large party bus were detained and questioned one by one, after a few of them beat up and robbed a store clerk in Seal Beach, a police sergeant said.

The victim reported that while he was inside the CVS pharmacy at 921 Pacific Coast Highway, he saw several people exit the bus, surround him and begin to strike him, said Sgt. Mike Henderson of the Seal Beach Police Department.

“The suspects stole personal property from the victim and fled the scene," Henderson said. “Witnesses described the party bus fleeing in a northbound direction on Pacific Coast Highway."

Officers dispatched to the store at 11:23 p.m. Saturday on reports of a strong arm robbery spotted the bus a short distance away and stopped it, he said.

‘’With the assistance of the Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Cypress and Los Alamitos police departments, officers detained approximately 50 subjects on the bus," he said. “This investigation is currently ongoing."