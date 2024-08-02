Advertisement
California

‘Sorry! Need $ for drugs.’ Thief leaves note after burglarizing San Fernando restaurant

A yellow note says 'Sorry. Need $ for drugs. Won't come back.'
One San Fernando business owner discovered an apology note from a thief.
(KTLA-TV)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share via

When a San Fernando business owner discovered that his restaurant had been broken into twice this week, he found another surprise in the burglarized eatery: a note of apology from the thief.

Teriyaki Madness on Truman Street had been burglarized Tuesday and Thursday; security cameras filmed the thief going through a shattered window and making a beeline for the cash register, according to KTLA-TV.

The thief left behind a note that read: “Sorry! Need $ for drugs, won’t come back.”

In the same shopping mall, an adjacent business, the San Fernando Coffee Co., was also burglarized this week, according to a note the owner posted on social media.

Advertisement

A cash register was stolen, preventing employees from fulfilling any online orders until the equipment was replaced.

A group of burglars that donned construction workersO reflective vests to avoid suspicion while casing homes in Studio City, West Los Angeles and West Hollywood were arrested by Los Angeles police.

California

‘Reflector Vest Crew’ burglars arrested during Studio City break-in

Three men were arrested during an active burglary in Studio City in late June. A search later turned up thousands of dollars, two stolen guns and other stolen items.

July 10, 2024

“We are hoping for more patrol in the area,” the company wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. “Thank god we were able to settle everything and we’re back on track.”

The San Fernando Police Department and Teriyaki Madness didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement