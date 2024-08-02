‘Sorry! Need $ for drugs.’ Thief leaves note after burglarizing San Fernando restaurant

When a San Fernando business owner discovered that his restaurant had been broken into twice this week, he found another surprise in the burglarized eatery: a note of apology from the thief.

Teriyaki Madness on Truman Street had been burglarized Tuesday and Thursday; security cameras filmed the thief going through a shattered window and making a beeline for the cash register, according to KTLA-TV.

The thief left behind a note that read: “Sorry! Need $ for drugs, won’t come back.”

In the same shopping mall, an adjacent business, the San Fernando Coffee Co., was also burglarized this week, according to a note the owner posted on social media.

A cash register was stolen, preventing employees from fulfilling any online orders until the equipment was replaced.

“We are hoping for more patrol in the area,” the company wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. “Thank god we were able to settle everything and we’re back on track.”

The San Fernando Police Department and Teriyaki Madness didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.