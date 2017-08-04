Ferry rescues 10 on sinking boat near Alcatraz Island

Authorities say a ferry veered from its route to rescue 10 people off a sinking boat near Alcatraz Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it received a mayday call from a sinking 31-foot Chris-Craft recreational boat Thursday night after the vessel apparently struck a rock near the former prison island and began taking on water.

The Sacramento Bee reports that the ferry, which shuttles visitors to and from Alcatraz Island, responded and rescued the boat’s 10 passengers. The boat sank a short time later in 100 feet of water.

A video posted on social media shows the ferry approaching the boat while the passengers stand on deck wearing life jackets.

After someone successfully throws a line, the boat is pulled close to the ferry and the passengers board it.