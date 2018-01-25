Russell Simmons is sued for allegedly raping a documentary filmmaker in 2016

"I look forward to having my day in court — where, unlike the court of public opinion, I will have the ability to make use of fair processes that ensure that justice will be done and that the full truth will be known," Simmons said in a statement. "In the meantime … I will not litigate this matter in the media. I am confident that when all is said and all is done, it will be as clear to others as it is to me that I did not do what this lawsuit accuses me of doing. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual."