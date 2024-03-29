50 Cent denies Daphne Joy’s rape allegation after trolling her over mention in Diddy lawsuit

Model Daphne Joy accused ex-boyfriend and rapper 50 Cent of rape after he trolled her online as a “little sex worker.”

Daphne Joy, a model embroiled in a custody battle with ex-boyfriend 50 Cent, accused the rapper of rape after he trolled her over being labeled a sex worker in a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. The G-unit emcee promptly denied the accusation.

The lawsuit, brought by Combs’ “Love Album: Off the Grid” producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, named Joy and others in a 105-page complaint full of illicit allegations about Combs and several associates. The federal suit was first filed in February, then amended this week amid bicoastal raids at Diddy’s Holmby Hills and Miami mansions that were part a federal probe into Diddy regarding sex-trafficking allegations. It has pulled son Justin Dior Combs, the bosses of major record labels, Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr., Prince Harry and other notable industry figures into its wake.

“Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend ... to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers,” Jones’ lawsuit said, identifying Daphne Joy, Combs’ ex-girlfriend Yung Miami and Instagram model Jade Ramey as the women who received those payments. Jones’ $30-million sexual harassment lawsuit, filed in U.S District Court for the Southern District of New York, said that the women were among “many of Combs’ sex trafficking/freak-off participants.”

In a Thursday statement posted on Instagram, Joy said she was “deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit” and asserted that the claim that she was a sex worker “is 100% false.” The model said she is retaining an attorney “to explore all legal remedies” against Jones and his attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn.

Combs has also denied the claims made in that lawsuit, as well as those brought separately by four women, and his attorney described the producer’s allegations as “complete lies.”

As the lawsuit entangled Combs and those in his far-reaching inner circle, longtime rival 50 Cent piled on by tweeting “they don’t come like that unless they got a case.” 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, also posted what appeared to be a paparazzi photo of his ex with the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper and trolled Joy by calling her a “little sex worker” in the caption. He referred to Combs by one his many pseudonyms.

“You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy. So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker,” he wrote.

Joy — who previously accused Jackson of abuse — quickly rebutted his commentary and accused him of rape.

“Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives. How would u feel if [son] Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing,” she wrote in another Instagram post.

Joy said she moved to New York to give Jackson “an opportunity to be a father to your son,” alleging that over the span of two years, the rapper saw their son only 10 times despite living a mile away.

“I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned,” she wrote, before launching into her accusations against Jackson.

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time,” she wrote.

Through a spokesperson, Jackson on Friday denied the allegations that he had raped and physically abused his ex-girlfriend.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve year old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” the Grammy-winning rapper said in a statement to The Times. (Sire, born Sept. 1, 2012, is 11 and Jackson’s second child.)

“The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time,” he said.

The OnlyFans model and the “In da Club” hitmaker reportedly dated from 2011 to 2012 and split after their son’s birth. In a domestic violence case from 2013, prosecutors said Joy and Jackson were in a relationship for three years.

Regarding the “sex worker” labeling in producer Jones’ lawsuit, Yung Miami, a rapper whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, also denied the allegations. On Thursday, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Y’all be going for ANYTHING.”

“Something the internet made up and yall ran with it!!!” she added in a profanity-laced reply about the alleged sum she was supposedly paid.

Ramey, a wellness coach, has not directly addressed Jones’ allegations. On Thursday, she shared a cryptic Instagram story that said “Pure hearts always win in the end. The light is real.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent wasn’t the only hip-hop figure taking shots at the Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder amid his precipitous fall from grace in the past year.

In an outtake from his “Collect Call” podcast with Dave Mays, imprisoned Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight issued a warning to his longtime adversary, whom he still refers to as Puffy (based on Diddy’s old “Puff Daddy” moniker.)

“It’s a bad day for hip-hop ... for the culture ... Black people, because if one looks bad, we all look bad,” Knight said, according to audio obtained by TMZ. “That’s definitely not nothing to cheer about.”

“But I’ll tell you what, Puffy: Your life is in danger,” added Knight, who is serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter. He claimed that he knows Combs’ “secrets” and said “they gonna get you if they can.”

Diddy, who was last known to be in Florida. where his attorney said he cooperated with authorities, has not been arrested or formally charged in the Homeland Security investigation. His attorney Aaron Dyer called the raids an “unprecedented ambush” and “nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations.”