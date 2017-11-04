Seal Beach police searching for hate crime suspects accused of threatening, robbing gay couple

Seal Beach police are searching for four male suspects accused of threatening and robbing two gay men in what authorities believe was a hate crime.

The holdup occurred about 7:15 p.m. Friday as the couple were walking in the 10th Street Municipal Beach Parking Lot in the 900 block of Ocean Avenue, police said in a statement.

The couple were approached by suspects who “made several derogatory comments about the victims’ same-sex relationship and threatened to harm the victims,” police said.

One of the suspects then forcefully stole one of the victim’s cellphones, and all four suspects fled before officers arrived, according to police.

Authorities are continuing to search for the suspects. No arrests have been made.

All of the suspects were described as white and in their early 20s. At least three of the men were described as about 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10, and all were of thin build, police said.

One man was wearing a gray or black hoodie with red writing and jeans; another was wearing khaki or green pants with red Converse shoes. A third suspect was described as wearing shorts, Vans shoes with white, calf-length socks and a black cap with marijuana leaves; and the fourth man was wearing a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to contact Seal Beach Det. Jeff Gibson at (562) 799-4100 Ext. 1109. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call O.C. Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.

rosanna.xia@latimes.com

