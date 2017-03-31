Son of former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer severely beaten at Canoga Park party, report says

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a group of teens suspected of brutally beating the son of former NFL quarterback Erik Kramer at a party in Canoga Park last week.

Dillon Kramer, 18, was punched, kicked in the head and pulled into a pool during the March 24 attack that was captured on cellphone video, KCBS-TV reported.

“No one called 911, no one,” his mother, Marshawn Kramer, told the station on Thursday.

“This is a scary situation that could have ended so differently,” Kramer said, adding that she reported the attack to the LAPD.

The station reported that Dillon Kramer was taken to West Hills Hospital to undergo a CAT scan for a concussion and missed several days of school. The family said he is at home recovering from his injuries.

The incident is the latest in a tale of tragedies for the Kramer family. Dillon’s parent’s divorced in 2010 and in 2011, the family lost a son to a drug overdose. In 2015, Erik Kramer shot himself in a suicide attempt but survived.

During his playing career Kramer spent three years with Detroit, leading the Lions to the NFC championship game during the 1991 season, and five with the Chicago Bears. In 1995 he set the Bears' single-season records for passing yards (3,838) and touchdown passes (29). Both records still stand.

