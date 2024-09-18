South East football player Christian Garcia died from blunt head trauma, coroner finds

South East High School junior varsity football player Christian Garcia died from blunt head trauma, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Garcia, a junior varsity football player, was injured during an Aug. 23 game against Maywood CES and died on Sept. 3. He was 16.

A GoFundMe page was set up to assist his family.

Garcia was tackling a Maywood player and immediately needed medical assistance. There were two EMTs at the game, and he was later transported by ambulance to a hospital, a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson told The Times.

“I was kneeling down and praying that this kid can get healthy and get back up,” said Cesar Trillo, varsity coach for Maywood.

Trent Cornelius, who runs athletics in LAUSD, and Kirsten Farrell, the district’s athletic training coordinator, have declined to comment.

The National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury reports there have been 12 football-related deaths in middle school and high school programs this year.

Schools throughout the area have held moments of silence before games in honor of Garcia.