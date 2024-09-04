South East High football player dies nearly two weeks after he was hurt during a game

A South East High junior varsity football player died nearly two weeks after he was injured during a game.

A South East High junior varsity football player who was critically injured making a tackle during a junior varsity game on Aug. 23 against Maywood CES has died, South East principal Eric Jaimes announced on Wednesday in a message sent to the school community.

After a player was tackled on the sideline in the second half of the game in South Gate, the student who made the tackle immediately required medical assistance, according to a member of the Los Angeles Football Officials’ Assn. The student was taken to a hospital by ambulance and officials called off the rest of the game.

“I was kneeling down and praying that this kid can get healthy and get back up,” said Cesar Trillo, varsity coach for Maywood.

The student’s name has not been released. An LAUSD spokesman said he was 16 years old and in the 11th grade.

“On behalf of our entire school community, I want to offer my deepest condolences,” Jaimes said in his message. “At this time, we request that the privacy of those who have been impacted be respected during this difficult time. Please know that our entire school community offers our support.

“Every member of the South East High School community matters and this loss impacts us all. Our school has crisis counselors available to any student who may need additional support. Students may also reach out to teachers, counselors or school staff for additional information about available support resources. The death of someone close to us can affect us deeply.”

The principal shared a hotline parents could call to request support.

Trent Cornelius, who runs athletics in LAUSD, and Kirsten Farrell, the district’s athletic training coordinator, have declined comment.

An LAUSD spokesperson said at the time of the incident there were two medical staff members on site. LAUSD requires the home team to supply an EMT or athletic trainer before the game can start and it is recommended the visiting team have one as well.

The National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury reports there have been 11 football-related deaths in middle school and high school programs this year.

Nathan Santa Cruz, a senior at Venice, survived a serious head injury in the opening game of the 2022 season. Thanks to quick action by medical personnel at the game and with the help of at an emergency brain operation at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, his life was saved and he fully recovered.

Santa Cruz was asked if he had any advice for the grieving South East community.

“It’s something you can’t move on from,” he said. “It’s a life taken that didn’t deserve to be taken. You have to learn how to cope with it and deal with it. Let it be known he passed doing something he loved and wanted to do.”