Suspected carjacker found dead after six-hour standoff with deputies in Bellflower

A suspected carjacker was found dead Thursday morning after barricading himself inside a Bellflower home for six hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. but it was not immediately known how the man died, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez, a spokeswoman with the department.

The standoff followed a series of events that began with a car accident around 3 a.m. According to the sheriff’s department, the driver of a gold PT Cruiser stopped to help, only to be carjacked. The carjacking victim suffered some injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Shortly thereafter, the alleged carjacker was involved in a second car accident in the 17600 block of Downey Avenue, sheriff officials said. Then the man, who was believed to be armed, broke into a home. A woman inside called 911 and locked herself in her bedroom before escaping through a window.

After a six-hour standoff, deputies with the Special Enforcement Bureau eventually made their way into the home and found the suspected carjacker dead.

Navarro-Suarez said no shots were fired by deputies entering the property, nor did the man fire at deputies. She said coroner officials would determine the cause of death.

ruben.vives@latimes.com

For more Southern California news, follow @latvives on Twitter.