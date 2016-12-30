2 suspects in fatal stabbing of father in Target toy aisle are charged with murder

Two brothers accused of stabbing a father to death in front of his 4-year-old son on Christmas Eve at a Target store in the San Francisco Bay Area have been charged with murder.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that 22-year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25-year-old Jesse Archuleta have been charged and are being held without bail.

Police say 36-year-old Tyrone Griffin was in the toy aisle of the Hayward store when he asked the two brothers to turn down loud music that allegedly included offensive language. An altercation broke out and Griffin was stabbed four times, officials said.