LAPD detain woman who allegedly tried to kidnap 4-year-old boy from Target

Los Angeles police have detained a suspect in an alleged
Los Angeles police have detained a suspect in an alleged Target store kidnapping.
(LAPD)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A woman who allegedly grabbed and then tried to run off with a 4-year-old boy from an L.A. Target store earlier this week is now in police custody.

The unidentified woman was found and taken into custody shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in North Hollywood near the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department announced on X.

On Sunday, the woman allegedly tried to kidnap the child — grabbing the boy forcibly from behind and carrying him out of a Koreatown Target store, according to the LAPD.

She put the boy down outside the store after his parents confronted her and then ran away.

The incident is under investigation, and the suspect’s name has not been released. As of early Wednesday evening, she had not yet been arrested but remained in police custody, according to the LAPD.

