Southern California will be roasting on Thanksgiving Day

You won’t need that holiday sweater for Thanksgiving in Southern California.

A holiday heat wave could continue to set temperature records Thursday, with some areas expected to see highs in the 90s.

Into the 90s

The National Weather Service says downtown Los Angeles could reach 90 degrees, a record. Elsewhere, Woodland Hills is expected to top out at 94, Pasadena could hit 92, Santa Ana’s high is forecast at 90 and Long Beach may reach 89. The beaches will be slightly cooler, with San Diego projected at 86 and Malibu at 84. It will be cooler than Wednesday — especially along the coast — but still hot and dry.

Temperatures will begin to fall Friday.

On Wednesday, many parts of the region broke records for the day, including downtown L.A. at 92 degrees, LAX at 92, Long Beach at 96, UCLA at 95, Woodland Hills at 93 and Oxnard at 97.

Blame an upper-level ridge of high pressure

The hot and dry conditions stem from an upper-level ridge of high pressure hovering over the area, which is causing desert air from the northeast to flow toward the Southern California coast, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Luckily for firefighters, who will be on high alert with the soaring temperatures, strong winds that typically trigger red flag warnings are not expected, he said.