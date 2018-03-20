Ex-NFL player and Harvard-Westlake alumnus pleads not guilty to charges of making criminal threats

Former NFL player and Harvard-Westlake alumnus Jonathan Martin surrendered to authorities Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of making criminal threats against former teammates and classmates in an Instagram post that pictured a shotgun and referred to bullying.
Martin, 28, dressed in a dark blue suit with white shirt and blue tie, stood with his attorney Winston McKesson as the lawyer entered the plea in a Van Nuys courtroom.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Neetu S. Badhan-Smith set bail at $210,000, citing his potential danger to the victims and public at large. But she rejected a request by prosecutors to install an electronic monitoring device on Martin. Instead, the judge ordered Martin to stay away from his four alleged victims and the school's campuses.
As a condition of bail, the judge also ordered Martin to continue treatment at an inpatient mental health program and abstain from consuming alcohol.
Martin is charged with four felony counts of making criminal threats, including against two former Miami Dolphins players and the son of former NBA coach Mike Dunleavy, whom he named in the Instagram post. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of possessing a loaded firearm in public.
The February post read, "When you're a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge." The image of a shotgun showed "#MiamiDolphins" on the handle and "#HarvardWestlake" on the barrel. The post included the Twitter handles of high school classmates James Dunleavy and Durall "T.J." Taylor, and former Dolphin teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey.
The former NFL player was detained by Los Angeles police last month and briefly hospitalized at a mental health facility after the image was posted and officers found him in possession of the loaded weapon in a car in Glendale. During a search of his home, detectives confiscated other weapons including an ax and a large knife, according to law enforcement sources.
An investigation of Martin began after parents at Harvard-Westlake saw the post on his verified Instagram account. Concerns over the post triggered the school's closure on Feb. 23.
Martin graduated from Harvard-Westlake in 2008 and after attending Stanford joined the Dolphins in 2012. But during his second year in the NFL, he became the center of a scandal after alleging he was harassed and bullied by teammates, including offensive linemen Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey.
A league investigation found a hostile work environment at the Dolphins camp.
James Dunleavy is the son of former NBA coach Mike Dunleavy and went on to play basketball at USC.
Martin has publicly struggled with suicide attempts and issues with his racial identity while at Harvard-Westlake, an the elite private school, and during his rise to football fame.
According to two law enforcement sources, Martin admitted to making the post but investigators determined it would be more appropriate for him to be treated medically than arrest him last month.
Martin was taken into custody on February 23 by the LAPD and subsequently was checked into a mental health facility, according to court papers filed by Harvard-Westlake, which sought a a restraining order against him coming near its campuses.
A judge issued that temporary restraining order against March 1, barring him from entering the school's campuses or coming near school president Rick Commons, and other employees. The order described Martin's Instagram post as a "credible threat of violence" and said that he could come to "act upon his threat of revenge." A hearing scheduled for Thursday to make the order permanent for three years.
Harvard-Westlake's president noted that the Instagram post came amid a series of threats that sparked police responses at Southern California schools in the days after a gunman killed 17 people at a Parkland, Fla., high school.
Since his retirement from the NFL in 2015 following a back injury, Martin has been living in West Hollywood, which Harvard-Westlake officials noted was 4 miles from its middle school campus.
In court papers, Harvard-Westlake officials said Martin had expressed anger publicly toward the school in the past and blamed it for his struggles later in life.
In a 2015 Twitter post, Martin detailed his issues growing up in Los Angeles, saying they culminated with him attempting to kill himself on multiple occasions," while in the NFL. The roots of his troubles, he wrote, were his discomfort as "one of just a handful of minorities" on the Harvard-Westlake campus and struggling with his racial identity.
"You learn to tone down your size & blackness by becoming shy, introverted, friendly, so you won't scare the little rich white kids or their parents," he wrote in 2015. "Neither black nor white people accept you because they don't understand you. It takes away from your self-confidence, your self-worth, your sanity."
